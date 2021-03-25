COVID-19 negative report or vaccination mandatory to attend Kumbh Mela

The Uttarakhand government has made it mandatory for devotees attending the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar to bring a COVID-19 negative report. The report must not be older than 72 hours, stated the government. Chief Secretary Om Prakash said that the Uttarakhand High Court has issued directives in this regard. The court also said that either the negative RT-PCR report or the vaccination report is mandatory for devotees to join the congregation.

This comes after newly appointed Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said that it is not compulsory for attendees to bring a negative RT-PCR report to join the Kumbh. He had said that it is a religious event that comes once in 12 years and that devotees can attend it freely.

A high-level central team underscored the need for strict measures during Kumbh Mela to curb the spread of coronavirus. The Centre said that there is a potential of an increase in coronavirus cases during the congregation.

The team led by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Director visited the state to review the measures undertaken by the state for the congregation in Haridwar.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in his letter to the Uttarakhand Chief Secretary said that more than 12 states have now shown a surge in coronavirus cases in the past few weeks. Devotees expected to visit could also come from these states, he pointed out.

"It has been noted that there is a potential of an upsurge in cases in the local population after the auspicious Shahi Snan days during the Kumbh Mela," he said.

In Uttarakhand, Haridwar has seen the highest number of new coronavirus cases. Dehradun, Nainital, Pauri, Rudraprayag and Tehri have also reported a surge in cases.

