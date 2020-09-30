COVID-19 outbreak may get worse during festive season, winter, says Dr VK Paul

The government has expressed concerns that the COVID-19 outbreak might get worse during the festive season followed by the winter season. Dr VK Paul, NITI Aayog member (health) said at the government's COVID-19 briefing, "Winter season is seen as a breeding ground for viruses and infections. We must remember that the world is also witnessing a second peak. We are also detecting more severe forms of coronavirus cases as the season progresses".

Dr Paul urged people to keep following COVID-appropriate behaviour like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, saying there is no reason to be lax if stability in coronavirus cases is to be observed.

He said, "We need to have Puja, Chhath, Diwali and Eid with masks to curb the spread of COVID-19. A second peak is coming in the world and we have seen a second peak in Delhi, Kerala and Punjab. So, we should not get lax and keep following COVID-appropriate behaviour."

Although, experts have observed that seasonal changes have had little effect on the spread of coronavirus. In the case of winters, experts have appealed for additional precautions.

Yesterday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) released a report of the second serosurvey, in which it said, one in 15 individuals aged 10 years and above were estimated to be exposed to COVID-19 in August. The serosurvey was conducted in 700 villages and wards from 70 districts from 21 states.

Since a large proportion of the population is still susceptible, the 5T strategy -- test, track, trace, treat, technology -- has to be adhered to, ICMR Director-General Dr Balram Bhargava said.

The COVID-19 emergency in India has continued to escalate with the country reporting close to 80,000 new cases and approximately 1,000 deaths daily. Not even once India's coronavirus curve has flattened since March when the nationwide lockdown was imposed. The coronavirus caseload has crossed 62 lakh-mark and the death toll has reached 97,529 until September 29.

