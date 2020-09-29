India to overtake US as largest COVID-19 cases country in 38 days

Considering the speed of disease spread and careless public behaviour, India may overtake the USA within the next 38 days to become the largest COVID-19 infected country in the world, warn experts.

As of September 29, India had 6,143,019 patients with 69,671 new cases in the past 24 hours. As against this, the USA had a total of 7,361,611 cases with 37,418 new cases in the past 24 hours, only 32,253 patients less than that of India. If India had 777 deaths yesterday, that in the US has come down to 355 a day. The doubling time is about 37 days. The USA has witnessed largest number of deaths so far at 209,808, followed by Brazil with 1,42,161 deaths and that of India at 96,351, said Dr KK Aggarwal, President the Confederation of Medical Associations in Asia and Oceania (CMAAO) and past national president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in an analysis.

In states with average population density of 1,185 per square kilometre, the average number of cases were 2,048. On the contrary in states with population density of 909 per sq km the number of cases stood at 56. The average density of other states was 217 and the average number of cases at 35, he noted.

Meanwhile, the government today said India's recovery rate has increased to more than 83 per cent, as recovered cases exceed the active cases (9,47,576 ) by more than 41.5 lakh (41,53,831). The recovered cases are 5.38 times the active cases ensuring that the recoveries are consistently rising. The active caseload of the country presently is merely 15.42 per cent of the total positive cases and is consistently declining. India had 84,877 recoveries in the last 24 hours, while the number of new confirmed cases stands at 70,589.

The total number of recoveries has touched 51,01,397 and 73 per cent of the new recovered cases are being reported from ten states - Maharashtra, Karnataka Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Odisha, Kerala, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh. Maharashtra is topping the list with nearly 20,000 recoveries while Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh both contribute more than 7,000 to the single day recoveries.