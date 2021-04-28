COVID-19 Phase 3 vaccination registration for 18 yrs and above opens today: How to register

Amid an unprecedented number of cases in the country, vaccination drive for 18 years and above is set to open on May 1. Registration for the new phase begins today. One can register for the vaccine on the CoWin app as well as on the Aarogya Setu app.
However, as the country struggles with a shortage of vaccine doses, some states might not start the latest phase on May 1. While Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have stated that they are expecting more doses to cater to the new additions, some states like Punjab, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh had stated that they might not be able to open up the vaccination from Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Centre allowed states to procure vaccines directly from the manufacturers. COVID-19 vaccine makers can supply 50 per cent of their stock to states and private hospitals. To that end, Serum Institute has priced Covishield at Rs 400 per dose for states and Rs 600 per dose for private hospitals. Bharat Biotech, on the other hand, has priced Covaxin at Rs 600 per dose for government and Rs 1,200 per dose for private hospitals. Amid the subsequent furore that ensued because of the differential pricing, the Centre asked both the vaccine makers to lower their prices.
The government will continue to provide the COVID-19 vaccine for free but for those who take the vaccines at state government-run or private hospitals, the price will be as aforementioned. The Centre also said that it will continue to give vaccine doses from its quota to state and union territories for free.
One must keep in mind that vaccination in this phase will require registration and there will be no walk-in vaccinations. Recipients can register through CoWin app or Aarogya Setu app. Here's how:
COWIN APP
AAROGYA SETU APP
Also read: COVID-19 vaccine registration for 18 to 45 years: How to register via CoWin portal, Aarogya Setu app
Also read: CoWIN registration mandatory for 18-45 age group to get COVID-19 vaccine
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today