COVID-19 surge: EC bans victory processions after counting of votes on May 2

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has banned victory processions by political parties after poll results on May 2 in view of the rising COVID-19 cases across the country.

Results of assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Assam and Kerala will be declared on May 2.

According to a communique issued by the Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday, no more than two people will be allowed to accompany the candidate or their representatives to receive the certificate of election from the Returning Officer concerned.

BJP President JP Nadda welcomed the EC move and said, "I welcome the decision of the ECI banning celebrations and processions of electoral victories. I have directed all state units of BJP to strictly adhere to this decision. All karyakartas of BJP are using their energies to help the ones in need in this hour of crisis."

Given the rise in COVID-19 cases, the election watchdog had banned all roadshows, padyatras and vehicle rallies in West Bengal on April 22. The final round of voting in the state will take place on April 29.

The Madras High Court on Monday held the EC responsible for not stopping political parties from organising election rallies and thus, contributing to the second COVID-19 wave. The High Court said, "Your institution is singularly responsible for the second wave of COVID-19. Election Commission officers should be booked on murder charges probably."

The Chief Justice of the Madras HC further said, "Public health is of paramount importance and it is distressing that constitutional authorities have to be reminded in such regard. It is only when a citizen survives that he'll be able to enjoy the rights that a democratic republic guarantees."

