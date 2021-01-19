COVID-19 vaccination Day 3: Further dip in turnout; just 8 get jabs at AIIMS

As many as 3,600 healthcare workers were vaccinated against coronavirus in Delhi on January 18, very less than the opening day of the nationwide COVID-19 immunisation drive. Only eight medical staff got their first jab at AIIMS on Monday. Besides, 20 healthcare workers got vaccinated in Safdarjung Hospital and 69 medical staff got their first jab at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital.

Several reasons are being attributed to low vaccination turnout such as technical glitches in the CoWIN app and apprehensions around side-effects of COVID-19 vaccine.

At AIIMS, an official told news agency PTI that those who refused to partake in the vaccination drive on Saturday were included again and many of them did not turn up on Monday. Around 20 people came for the vaccination, of which some had fever, while others had a history of allergies. Thus, only eight beneficiaries could be administered the shots.

The sharp drop in immunisations comes after 51 adverse events following immunization - one severe and 50 minor cases were reported from Delhi on Saturday.

A security guard at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) had developed an allergic reaction after receiving the jab, following which he was kept under medical observation on Saturday. Other two cases were reported from Charak Hospital, whereas another two came from Northern Railway Central Hospital in Delhi.

Under the nationwide vaccination drive rolled out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 16, total 4,319 health workers were vaccinated against a target of 8,117 people on Day 1. On Day 2, 3,598 people received their first COVID-19 jabs in Delhi against the target of 8,136 people. Of these, 26 people reported adverse effects following immunisation, said the Delhi health department.

With PTI inputs; by Mehak Agarwal

