COVID-19 vaccination: Over 86,000 received first dose on May 1

A total of 86,023 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine across 11 states on May 1, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 15.68 crore as the phase-3 of the nationwide vaccination drive commenced on Saturday.

The ministry said, "86,023 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine across 11 states".

These states are Chhattisgarh (987), Delhi (1,472), Gujarat (51,622), Jammu and Kashmir (201), Karnataka (649), Maharashtra (12,525), Odisha (97), Punjab (298), Rajasthan (1853), Tamil Nadu (527) and UP (15,792).

Cumulatively, 15,68,16,031 vaccine doses have been administered through 22,93,911 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am, the ministry said.

These include 94,28,490 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 62,65,397 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,27,57,529 FLWs who received the first dose and 69,22,093 FLWs who took the second dose.

It also includes 86,023 beneficiaries in the age-group of 18-45 . Besides, 5,26,18,135 and 1,14,49,310 beneficiaries more than 60 years old have been administered the first and second dose respectively, while 5,32,80,976 and 40,08,078 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 have taken the first and second dose.

Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh account for 67.00 per cent of the cumulative doses given so far in the country.

More than 18 lakh vaccination doses were administered in a span of 24 hours.

As on day-106 of the vaccination drive (May 1), 18,26,219 vaccine doses were given. Across 15,968 sessions, 11,14,214 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 7,12,005 beneficiaries received their second dose of vaccine.

The Government of India along with states and UTs through a 'Whole of Government' approach has embarked on a five-point strategy for prevention, containment, and management of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Vaccination forms an integral component of the five-point strategy including Test, Track, Treat, and COVID Appropriate Behaviour, the ministry said.

The Liberalized and Accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of COVID-19 vaccination has come into force from May 1. Registration for the newly eligible population groups had commenced on April 28.

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan reported 72.72 per cent of the 3,92,488 new cases registered in a day, the ministry said.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 63,282. It is followed by Karnataka with 40,990 while Kerala reported 35,636 new cases, the ministry said.

India's total active caseload has reached 33,49,644 and now comprises 17.13 per cent of the country's total positive infections. A net increase of 80,934 cases have been recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Twelve states cumulatively account for 81.22 per cent of India's total Active Cases.

Over 29 crore tests have been conducted so far while the cumulative positivity rate has increased to 6.74 per cent, the ministry said.

"The National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.10 per cent," the ministry said.

A record 3,689 deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours.

Ten States account for 76.01 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (802). Delhi follows with 412 daily deaths.

India's cumulative recoveries have surged to 1,59,92,271 with 3,07,865 recoveries being registered in a span of 24 hours.

Ten states account for 75.59 per cent of the new recoveries.

