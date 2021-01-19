COVID-19 vaccination: What's going on in healthcare workers' minds?

Healthcare workers in the national capital are taking into consideration the experience of their colleagues on possible side-effects of coronavirus vaccines. Besides, they are also scouring newspapers and the internet to get accurate information about side-effects.

A 24-year-old nursing staff at Moolchand Medcity, named Jay Mahawer told PTI news agency that he has been reading about vaccines and their side-effects on the internet.

"There have been reports of reaction following vaccination. So, there was a little bit of anxiety," Mahawer said.

Mahawer has taken the jab after reading about AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria taking the shot.

"I experienced dizziness for a few minutes after taking the vaccine. My family was already scared. So, I have not told them yet," Mahawer said.

His colleague, Ritik Bhati, 24, also took the vaccine and said he felt 'completely okay'.

"There is nothing to fear. I have not experienced any side-effects yet...I had also talked to a few people who were vaccinated on Saturday about their experiences", he said.

Bhati, who hails from Alwar, Rajasthan, also did not inform his parents about the vaccine.

Another nurse, Anuja Mehta also spoke to her colleagues who took the jab before going for her own vaccination.

Mehta, who works at Medeor hospital in Qutub Institutional said, "My parents were worried. They asked me to wait for some time but I was feeling good about the vaccine as those who have already taken it had shared their experiences with us."

According to experts, people have adopted a "wait and watch" approach which has resulted in low turnout at vaccination centres. Besides, lack of awareness, fears related to adverse events, and glitches in the Co-WIN app are other reasons for such low participation.

Nearly 3,600 healthcare workers received the COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi on Monday, a further dip in the figures compared to that on the opening day of the immunisation drive.

On day 1 of the vaccination programme, a total of 4,319 (53 per cent) health workers against a target of 8,117 were administered the vaccines at 81 centres across the city.

On day two, 3,598 people were administered the vaccine in the national capital.

So far, one 'severe' and 51 'minor' cases of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) have been reported among healthcare workers who received coronavirus vaccine in Delhi.

The vaccine is to be administered in Delhi on four scheduled days of the week -- Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Currently, the number of vaccination centres in Delhi are 81, out of which Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield is being administered at 75 centres while Bharat Biotech-made Covaxin are being given at remaining six facilities.

