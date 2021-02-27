COVID-19 vaccine dose to cost Rs 250 at private hospitals

Private hospitals can charge up to Rs 250 per dose of COVID-19 vaccine as India gears up to vaccinate people aged above 60 years and those within the age bracket of 45-59 with comorbidities from March 1. Union health ministry confirmed on Saturday that private hospitals functioning as COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs) may recover a charge subject to a ceiling of Rs 250 per person per dose.

In order to ramp up the COVID-19 vaccination capacity manifold, the government is involving a large number of private facilities. The health ministry said that around 10,000 hospitals under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY and 687 hospitals under CGHS can be used by states as CVCs.

"Health Departments of State Governments have already initiated dialogue with these private hospitals so that they can be encouraged to participate in this drive as CVCs. A list of all these private hospitals has been uploaded on the website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and National Health Authority," read a government press release.

As per the ministry, states have also given freedom to use all private hospitals empanelled under state government health insurance schemes as CVCs. In addition, government health facilities such as medical college hospitals, district hospitals, sub divisional hospitals, CHCs, PHCs, Health Sub Centers and Health and Wellness Centers will also be used as CVCs. "Geo reference maps with GPS coordinates of all these health facilities have been prepared that will serve as CVCs and these Geo referenced maps are being shared with the States," added the release. The vaccine will be available free of cost at government facilities but people will have to pay at private centres.

"All the private health facilities which will serve as Government COVID Vaccination Centers must follow strict norms of due process, quality and safety including integration with the National Co-Win technology platform. All private health facilities must also have adequate space, adequate cold chain arrangements, adequate number of vaccinators and support staff and adequate arrangements for addressing Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI)," added the release.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of healthcare workers and front line workers in the country who have been administered the COVID-19 has crossed 1.5 crores, according to a Health Ministry statement.

