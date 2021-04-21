COVID-19 vaccine makers draw up plans to boost manufacturing after meeting with PM Modi

Vaccine manufacturers in the country are drawing up plans to ramp up production. However, they are awaiting Centre and state governments' clarity on pricing of doses. Vaccine supply is expected to increase from June. This move comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked vaccine companies on Tuesday evening to scale up capacities. They have also been asked to negotiate prices with hospitals for the private market.

Serum Institute of India's capacity is likely to go up in May. The current vaccines -- Serum's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin -- along with the upcoming Sputnik V imports, will result in a vaccine supply of 200 million in June. Currently, 70 million is being supplied in the country, as mentioned in a report in The Economic Times.

Vaccine manufacturers have also urged the government to price vaccine doses at rates that are globally competitive. Low prices could set a benchmark for unremunerative export prices, they said. Industry sources told the daily that manufacturers are looking at a price of Rs 500-1,000 per dose for the Indian market.

Bharat Biotech that announced that it will manufacture 700 million doses of Covaxin annually has a fixed price of $15-20 per dose in international markets. The company could offer the vaccine for $10 per dose, as mentioned in the daily.

Dr Reddy's plans to import 50 million doses of Sputnik V by May and June. The Russian vaccine will be sold at $9 per dose. Supply of Russian vaccine is expected to increase in June.

Meanwhile, Johnson and Johnson has submitted an application on Monday to Drugs Controller General of India asking for approval to conduct trials for its single-dose Janssen Covid-19 vaccine candidate.

