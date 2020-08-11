Defence ministry approves procurement of weapons and basic trainer aircraft worth Rs 8,722 crore

In a move to boost 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' initiative of the government, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday approved acquisitions of various indigenous military equipment and platforms required by the Indian Armed Forces worth Rs 8,722.38 crore.

The DAC approved procurement of 106 basic trainer aircraft from state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to address the basic training requirements of the Indian Air Force (IAF). HAL has successfully developed basic trainer aircraft (HTT-40) Prototypes and its certification process is underway. Post certification, 70 basic trainer aircraft will be initially procured from HAL and balance 36 after operationalisation of HTT-40 fleet in IAF, the Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday.

The defence council also approved procurement of an upgraded version of Super Rapid Gun Mount (SRGM) which is fitted as the main gun onboard Navy and Indian Coast Guard (ICG) warships from Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL). The upgraded version of SRGM has enhanced capability to perform against fast manoeuvring targets like missiles and Fast Attack Crafts and increase the maximum engagement range.

Besides, the DAC also approved procurement of 125 mm Armour Piercing Fin Stabilised Discarding Sabot (APFSDS) ammunition for Indian Army as a 'design and development case'. The ammunition being procured will have 70 per cent indigenous content.

It also gave approvals that are likely to speed up the procurement of AK 203 and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle upgrades.

Last month, the DAC had signed a Rs 557 crore deal with state-owned Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) for procurement of 1,512 mine ploughs for Tank T-90 S/SK. The contract has Buy and Make (Indian) categorisation with a minimum of 50 per cent indigenous content in make portion of the contract.

By Chitranjan Kumar

