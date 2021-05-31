Delhi Airport to set up COVID-19 vaccination centre for 60,000 employees

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) joined hands with Manipal Hospital to announce the launch of a dedicated COVID-19 vaccination centre from June 1. This vaccination facility will be set up at Terminal-1 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport and cover 60,000 employees of airlines, cargo business, ground handling agencies, Air Traffic Control, etc. working at the airport.

The current DIAL effort is in line with the government classifying aviation as a priority sector and that all those associated with the sector should be treated as a priority group for vaccination, as per the DIAL press release on the same.

"They provided much-needed support to the country and the countrymen during the lockdown. We are launching the vaccination drive for these COVID warriors who are part of the airport's ecosystem to save them from this dreaded virus," DIAL CEO Videh Kumar said.

Employees need to register themselves either on the CoWin website or the Aarogya Setu app to avail this facility. This facility shall remain operational between 10 am to 5 pm. Employees cannot enter the centre without registration and thermal screening as per COVID-19 protocols.

The vaccination facility, which will be operational from June 1, will be equipped with amenities like a registration centre, waiting lounge, and an observation lounge for those who have been vaccinated. Doctors and ambulances will be there as well to deal with any emergency situation.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal; with PTI inputs

