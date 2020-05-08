Delhi's coronavirus tally reaches 5,980; 448 new cases

The number of novel coronavirus cases in Delhi mounted to 5,980 on Thursday as it reported the highest single-day jump for the second consecutive day with 448 more people testing positive, the government said.

One more person died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 66. There are 3,983 active cases and 1,931 people have recovered so far, the Delhi Health Department said. The previous largest single-day spike in Delhi was 428 on Wednesday when the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 5,532, including 65 deaths.

According to the bulletin on Thursday, out of the total 5,980 cases, at least 1,358 are admitted in various hospitals, while 87 people are in ICU and 13 on ventilators. The number of coronavirus patients under home isolation are 771.

As many as 77,234 COVID-19 tests have been conducted till date. Meanwhile, the number of private lab testing facilities for COVID-19 diagnosis has been expanded to 13 in Delhi, officials said on Thursday.

An order has been issued regarding appointing representatives of the chief minister to various non-COVID hospitals to manage and resolve individual grievances of patients and medical staff, the bulletin said.

Also read: Coronavirus: First relief package helped demand, second to boost supply, says CEA Subramanian

Also read: Coronavirus outbreak: COVID-19 cases to peak in June or July, says AIIMS director