Delhi COVID-19 vaccination centres to remain open till 9pm from March 22

The Delhi government has said that vaccination centres would remain open till 9 pm, starting March 22. The official order was shared in a tweet by Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday. Adequate manpower would be deployed to ensure the smooth functioning of the vaccine centres.

"Taking cognisance of the sudden surge in the covid cases, all Delhi Govt hospitals will hereby operate vaccination sites in their premises till at least 9pm. Adequate manpower will be deployed to ensure the same. I request Delhiites to follow proper protocols and stay safe!," said Jain.

"In order to accelerate the pace of COVID-19 vaccination, it has been decided that the timings of functioning of the COVID vaccination centres should be increased," stated the order. The official order also stated that non-compliance 'shall be viewed seriously'.

Taking cognisance of the sudden surge in the covid cases, all Delhi Govt hospitals will hereby operate vaccination sites in their premises till atleast 9pm.



Adequate man power will be deployed to ensure the same.



I request Delhiites to follow proper protocols and stay safe! pic.twitter.com/Q1aodNML4J Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) March 19, 2021

The decision was announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday.

In a conference on Thursday, CM Kejriwal acknowledged that there is a surge of coronavirus cases in the country. He also said that the entire population of the state can be vaccinated in 3 months against COVID-19 if Centre relaxes eligibility criteria for vaccination. "If vaccination is open for all and we have sufficient supply, then we can vaccinate entire Delhi in 3 months," Kejriwal said.

He had also said that the Centre should open vaccination for all and a negative list should be prepared for people under 18 years of age or those suffering from certain medical conditions and can't be vaccination. Kejriwal said that except the people in the negative list, everyone should be able to walk into a vaccination centre and get the shots.

Also read: Entire Delhi population can be vaccinated in 3 months if eligibility criteria relaxed: Kejriwal