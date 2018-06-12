Delhi families to get 2 fixed car parking slots; residents can book space on mobile app

Beginning with Lajpat Nagar and Kailash Colony, a joint team of municipal corporation officials and Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs) has started a pilot project of decongesting Delhi's residential areas. As part of the project, residents would be allotted specific parking spots and stickers, officials of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation said on Tuesday. The team has already begun earmarking slots for private cars and counting the number of vehicles in Lajpat Nagar III and a portion of Lajpat Nagar II. Each floor of the colony's houses will be allotted two parking spots, Deputy Commissioner (remunerative and project cell) Prem Shankar Jha said, as mentioned in a report in Hindustan Times. Another senior official said that residents would have to park their cars in the designated slots or the vehicles would be towed away by the municipal department or the traffic police. The official also added that those with more than two cars would have to park their extra vehicle at paid parking spots or make their own arrangement.

Ashwani Marwah, Joint Secretary of the Lajpat Nagar Market Association clarified that the parking slots, however, might not be close to the resident's house. The parking sticker that will be issued by the RWA will have the slot details. Shikha Rai, Standing Committee Chairman, SDMC said that there will also be a mobile app through which residents would be able to book their parking slots.

Non-residents visiting the areas would have to park their cars at the paid parking lots. Process to issue tenders for the construction of stack parking lots near residential colonies and markets has been initiated by the SDMA. These lots are going to come up in areas such as Rajouri Garden, Greater Kailash M Block, Malviya Nagar main market, Safdarjung Development Area Market, near Adchini Village and near Hauz Khas Apartments. The parking lots are likely to come up in common areas so as to free up internal roads for movement of emergency vehicles. Moreover, this will also enable authorities to make markets pedestrian-friendly.

The parking lots would have a capacity of 3,700 cars and would be operational by December 2019.

This project is part of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's Parking Management Area Plan (PMAP) that was launched earlier this year. The project has come in the wake of Delhi's vehicular traffic that is rising meteorically. There were 3.6 million private cars on Delhi's streets last year. Around 1,500 new cars are registered every day in Delhi.

To keep up with the staggering numbers, civic agencies were asked to come up with a plan to accommodate private cars in residential areas. The L-G approved the Delhi Maintenance and Management of Parking Rules, 2017 earlier this year that mandated new parking rates for residential and public areas, bringing free parking in public spaces to an end. There will be no fee charged for roadside parking currently.