Delhi govt asks Centre to make onion available at Rs 15.60 per kg

Amid rise in onion prices, the Delhi government requested the Centre on Thursday to resume supplying the kitchen staple and make it available to Delhi at Rs 15.60 per kg instead of Rs 60 as conveyed to the AAP dispensation.

In a letter to Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain said a government should not be seen as making profit motive over an essential commodity.

Hussain alleged that National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) has stopped supply of onion, saying it will be able to make it available to Delhi government after procuring from the markets in Alwar and later from the stock of onions to be imported from Egypt.

