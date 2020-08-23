Delhi Metro services should be resumed on trial basis, says CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the Delhi Metro services should resume on a trial basis as the coronavirus situation in the state was gradually improving. Kejriwal hopes that the central government would soon take a decision on resumption of Delhi Metro.

Kejriwal said, "I have requested the Centre that Delhi should be treated differently. Corona situation is improving in Delhi. If they do not want to run Metro trains in other cities, let it be so. But, in Delhi Metro train services should be started in a phased manner on a trial basis. We have raised this issue before the Centre many times, I hope the Centre will soon take a decision in this regard". He said this while interacting with traders, entrepreneurs and businessmen in the city in a 'Digital Samvad'.

During the interaction, the chief minister highlighted various steps taken by his government to revive the pandemic-hit economy of the city and said it would make some big announcements about the industry sector in coming days.

Kejriwal also assured the traders that anomalies in circle rates in some areas would be addressed.

Traders and businesspersons from different markets of the city dealing in automotive parts, construction sector, garments and textile, event management, among others, shared their problems with and extended suggestions to the chief minister during the virtual interaction.

Kejriwal said that their suggestions were noted and would be considered for necessary action.

