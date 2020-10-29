Delhi might witness third wave of COVID, says Health Minister Satyendra Jain

As coronavirus cases surge rapidly in the National capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said there might be a possibility of a third wave of the virus. However, he says that the government is not definite about it and needs to observe the trend for a week. Delhi reported 5,793 COVID-19 cases with 40 fatalities on Wednesday, the highest single day spike in cases ever since the virus struck the city.

On Tuesday, Delhi reported 4,853 new coronavirus cases and 44 deaths - which was its previous highest number. This is a worrying sign since the novel coronavirus cases have started plummeting nationally. Jain told news agency ANI that the rise in infections was not unexpected as this is the season of festivals and it has become slightly cold as well.

"We have made some changes to our strategy. Now, when a person tests positive, we also test his entire family and all his close contacts. We do this not just once but twice - the second time after 4 to 5 days," Jain added. He added that contact tracing and testing processes have become stronger and that people are being tested aggressively. He also said that Delhi has over 10,000 beds vacant and 5,000 beds occupied.

An expert committee had earlier informed that Covid-19 cases in the national capital are expected to rise by 12 to 14,000 during the festive and winter season ahead, Jain said. "Dr Paul expert committee had said that due to cold and festive season, cases (per day) can spike up to 12,000-14,000 but right now it's around 4000 so situation is contained," he added.

Delhi is also battling with its annual air pollution problem which gains special attention during winter months as air quality deteriorates significantly. As of today there are 29,378 active coronavirus patients in the state.

