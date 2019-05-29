Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of PM Modi's swearing-in on May 30

The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday issued a traffic advisory for the swearing-in-ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Council of Ministers for a second term at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

In wake of the VVIP movement, elaborate arrangements have been made by the Delhi Traffic Police for smooth conduct of the function on Thursday, said officials. As per the traffic advisory, several roads in New Delhi District will be closed for public movement between 4 PM to 9 PM on Thursday and motorists and public have been asked to avoid them.

Around 8,000 guests including prominent dignitaries, heads of states, constitutional authorities, diplomats, senior political leaders, government officials, celebrities, media persons, have been invited from around the world and across the nation to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the Prime Minister.

Roads leading to Rajpath (from Vijay chowk to Rashtrapati Bhawan), Vijay chowk and adjoining areas including North and South fountain, South Avenue, North Avenue, Dara-Shikoh Road and Church Road, will be closed between 4 pm to 9 pm on Thursday.

As per advisory, commuters may face diversions on following roads which are expected to face congestion due to the function. This includes, Akbar Road, Rajpath, Teen Murti Marg, Krishna Menon Marg, Pandit Pant Marg, Talkatora Road, Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Road, Tyagaraj Marg, S.P. Marg, Khushak Road, K. Kamaraj Marg, Rajaji Marg, Shanti Path, Raisina Road (beyond R/A Rail Bhawan towards Parliament House) and Moti Lal Nehru Marg (beyond R/A Udyog Bhawan towards R.P. Bhawan).

Commuters are, hence, requested to avoid the above-mentioned roads between 4 PM to 9 PM on Thursday, and plan their journey accordingly, the advisory said.

Traffic signages have been provided for the information of invitees and public. All motorists are advised to follow the directions of the traffic police on duty, it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony for the second consecutive term will be held at 7 PM on May 30, 2019, at Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi.

