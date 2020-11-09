Delhi Police revokes temporary licenses for sale of firecrackers this Diwali

Delhi Police has issued a memo directing authorities to revoke temporary licenses issued for firecrackers' sale during Diwali this year. The memo by Delhi Police comes days after the Delhi government imposed a blanket ban on firecrackers from November 7 to November 30 due to the surge in coronavirus cases because of the exacerbating air quality of the national capital.

Delhi police has further asked its officers to spread awareness and advise their departments against bursting and sale of firecrackers. Delhi Police has also asked its officers to initiate legal action against people found violating the ban on the sale and use of firecrackers. The Delhi Police seized around 600 kg of firecrackers being sold illegally in the national capital. Cases were registered against seven people for illegally selling and bursting firecrackers as of Sunday.



b)bursting crackers ( till date) :

No of cases registered: - 8

Recovery of crackers: - 1 Kg

Acting on the National Green Tribunal (NGT) advice, Delhi government announced a slew of measures to combat COVID-19 surge and an uptick in air pollution. Ban on sale and bursting of firecrackers, including green crackers was also a part of the NGT guidelines.

Delhi however is not the first state to ban the sale and bursting of firecrackers since Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also imposed a ban on firecrackers to protect people afflicted with coronavirus. Rajasthan CM said, "After Rajasthan, Odisha, Delhi and Karnataka have also banned fireworks during Diwali because a pandemic affects people across religions. It is evident that pollution after fireworks will worsen coronavirus. Ban on crackers goes beyond religious affiliations and it is in the larger interest of mankind."

