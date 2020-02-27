Delhi Violence: Protect 'rajdharma', remove Amit Shah, says Congress to President Kovind; toll rises to 35

After three days of riots, an uneasy calm has settled in Delhi. So far, 35 people have been killed and over 200 injured in the communal clashes that broke out after violence between anti and pro-Citizenship (Amendment) Act groups spiralled out of control. Meanwhile, Delhi HC Judge S Muralidhar, who was hearing the Delhi violence case, has been transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Muralidhar had expressed "anguish" over the Delhi Police's failure to register FIRs against alleged hate speeches by three BJP leaders. The Delhi Police has been accused of not doing enough to contain the riots. On Wednesday, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval visited the violence-hit parts to bring the situation under control. After this, the police filed 18 FIRs and arrested 106 people for their involvement in riots.

12:59pm: Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting today to review the situation in Delhi. The home secretary and other senior officers were part of the meeting.

12:56pm: Congress urges President Kovind to call for removal of Amit Shah

A delegation from the Indian National Congress led by Smt Sonia Gandhi and Dr Manmohan Singh met President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday. The party has urged the president to remove Home Miister Amit Shah and accused him of abdication of duty. Sonia Gandhi-led delegation also urged President to use the power to protect 'rajdharma'. The Congress party said President Kovind would take cognisance.

12:17pm: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, and other party leaders meet President Ram Nath Kovind over Delhi violence.



A delegation from the Indian National Congress led by Smt Sonia Gandhi and Dr Manmohan Singh called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan pic.twitter.com/EVhRmbUsI4 President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 27, 2020 12:13pm: Situation is better now: medical store owner in Chand Bagh "Situation is better now. I'm trying to provide medicines to the people who have urgent requirements," Raisul Islam, a medical store in Chand Bagh area. Delhi: A medical store owner Raisul Islam in Chand Bagh area says, "Situation is better now. I'm trying to provide medicines to the people who have urgent requirements. Members of both communities carried out a peace march in the area to help restore normalcy." #DelhiViolence pic.twitter.com/mzLPxWMNOF ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2020 12:06pm: Normalcy is returning: Delhi Special Commissioner of Police "As of now the situation is returning to normal. We are registering cases and proceeding with legal action, soon we will be making arrests. I hope all these things will contribute to normalcy," SN Shrivastava said. 12:04pm: 2 bodies recovered from Gagan Vihar area 12:00pm: Adequate strength of security forces deployed in violence-hit area of northeast Delhi: Home ministry As against cited shortages of police personnel in Delhi, it is stated that there is adequate strength of forces on ground since this Monday. Based on professional assessment, 73 Coys of CAPFs deployed in addition to 40 Coys of Delhi Police. 11:50am: Toll rises to 34 Death toll has risen to 34 in northeast Delhi's violence, senior Delhi health department official told PTI. 11:48am: AAP leader Sanjay Singh, "Tahir Hussain has already given his statement in which he said that he gave all details to police and media about mob entering his house during the violence. He had asked police for protection". 11:43am: Delhi police joint commissioner OP Mishra inspects Chand Bagh area Delhi police joint commissioner OP Mishra has said, "Grocery and medical stores can be opened". He told people to not assemble in groups and added, "There is nothing to fear, police are here for your security". #WATCH Delhi Police Joint Commissioner OP Mishra during a flag march in Chand Bagh area announces, "Grocery, medical and other shops can be opened. There is nothing to fear, police are here for your security. Please don't assemble in groups, especially the youth". #DelhiViolence pic.twitter.com/nYhseSjf00 ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2020 11:28am: Arvind Kejriwal visits trouble spot Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Babarpur MLA Gopal Rai have visited the violence affected areas in Delhi on Thursday. @AapKaGopalRai @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/Y6AUPaBcqO AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 26, 2020 11:20am: Delhi violence targeted against Muslims: US Commission on International Religious Freedom The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has said that the Delhi violence in which over 30 people were killed, was specifically targeted against the Muslims. 11:10am: BJP's Kapil Mishra accuses AAP's Tahir Hussain of killing IB officer Ankit Sharma BJP leader Kapil Mishra has accused Aam Aadmi Party's municipal councillor Tahir Hussain for killing intelligence bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma, whose body was recovered from northeast Delhi's Chand Bagh on Wednesday. 11:00am: USCIRF, sections of media politicise Delhi violence The Ministry of External Affairs, on Thursday, said that United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), sections of media and a few individuals had made inaccurate comments on Delhi communal clashes. The MEA said the remarks were made to politicise the issue. The MEA has urged people to avoid irresponsible comments and assured government was working to prevent further violence. 10:50am: WhatsApp goups, 'outsiders' under scanner Several WhatsAPP groups and people from outside Delhi are under scanner in connnection with Delhi violence. According to ANI news agency, WhatsApp chats revealed hate speeches, rumour-mongering and plan for attacks. Phone chats also included content like-stones to be brought from Maujpur, Barbarpur, Chand Bagh and Kardampuri. Apart from locals, police has said that several outsiders, especially from Uttar Pradesh participated in Delhi violence. 10:40am: Transfer of Justice Muralidhar done on recommendation of SC collegium, says Ravi Shankar Prasad Union BJP minister Ravi Shankar Prasad gave a clarification on the transfer of Justice Muralidhar. Prasad said that his (Muralidhar) transfer was done on recommendation of SC collegium. "A well-settled process was followed," Prasad added. 10:35am: Classic 'hit-and-run' injustice by BJP govt: Congress on HC judge S Muralidhar's transfer Congress, on Thursday said that Delhi HC Judge S Muralidhar transferred by government was to save BJP leaders in Delhi violence case. The party also stated that, "It seems those doing justice in country will now not be spared". Congrss attacked BJP saying, "Classic 'hit-and-run' injustice by BJP govt, its politics of revenge exposed". 10:30am: BJP leader files PIL to implement Law Commission's report on hate speech BJP leader and lawyer, Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in Supreme Court seeking its immediate direction to implement the Law Commission's report on alleged hate and inflammatory speech. 10:25am: Remembering the brave Judge Loya, who wasn't transferred Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday, wrote a tweet in which he remebered Justice Loya. The tweet was in a reference to the transfer of Delhi High Court Justice S Muralidhar, who was hearing the Delhi violence case. Justice Loya died on December 1, 2014 due to cardiac arrest where he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague's daughter. Reportedly, Loya died when he was hearing a matter related to the allegedly fake encounter of Sohrabuddin Sheikh. In this fake encounter Home minister Amit Shah was one of the accused but was later acquitted of all charges. Incidentally, Shah was Gujarat state minister when this fake encounter took place. 10:20am: Class 8 student who went to take exam missing since Monday A 13-year-old girl, who had gone to school to take an examination in the Khajuri Khas area two days ago, went missing amid violence in northeast Delhi, according to police. 10:15am: Death toll rises to 32 The death toll in violence-hit areas in northeast Delhi has risen to 32, according to senior health department official. 10:05am: 'Hindu-Muslim, Sikh-Issai Sab Hain Bhai-Bhai': AAP's Sanjay Singh takes out peace march in east Delhi Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh took out a peace march in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar assembly constituency in a bid to ease tensions after three days of communal violence. Chants of 'Hindu-Muslim, Sikh-Issai Sab Hain Bhai-Bhai', 'Bhaichara Zindabad' and 'Humari Ekta Zindabad' were heard during the march. @SanjayAzadSln pic.twitter.com/W6oHR9bdPB AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 26, 2020

10:00am: Death toll touches 30 at GTB hospital

Death toll has increased to 30 at the hospital, Sunil Kumar Gautam Medical Superintendent at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital said.

9:55am: Delhi Police issues two helpline numbers

Delhi Police has issued two helpline numbers 22829334 and 22829335 wherein people can contact for any assistance or can share any information with the police.

9:50am: Over 100 people arrestd in connection with Delhi violence

Police has registered 18 FIRs so far and 106 people have been arrested in connection with the violence, Delhi Police spokesperson, M.S Randhawa said.

9:45am: Security personnel deployed in Maujpur, Jafrabad, Seelampur and Babarpur

9:40am: Received 19 calls in 8 hours from violence affected areas; 100 firemen deployed: Fire department

Atul Garg, Fire Department director stated that he received 19 calls from 12 am till 8 am on Thursday from the violence affected areas of Northeast Delhi. Garg added, "More than 100 firemen have been deployed. The four fire stations in these areas have been provided with extra fire tenders".

9:35am: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee writes a poem condemning the violence in Delhi

Search for an address getting lost

A storm raging the country at gunpoint

A peaceful country turned violent

Is it the end of democracy?

Who will give the answer?

Will there be a solution

You and me are deaf and dumb

The sacred land turns into a hell

9:30am: Priyanka Gandhi blasts over midnight transfer of Justice Muralidhar- "The midnight transfer of Justice Muralidhar isn't shocking given the current dispensation, but it is certianly sad and shameful. Millions of Indians have faith in a resilient and upright judiciary, the government's attempts to muzzle justice and break their faith are deplorable," Congress general secretary said.