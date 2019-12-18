Delhi weather: No respite from icy winds as temp dips further to 9 degree Celsius

Temperature in the national capital dipped further on Wednesday as chilly winds from Western Himalayan regions blew towards plain areas. As per Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), night temperature on December 18 touched 9 degree Celsius, below Tuesday's night temperature of 10.4 degree Celsius. "Today (Wednesday) similar conditions are likely to prevail. The low cloud cover will not allow sunlight to reach the ground and keep the day cold," Hindustan Times quoted Kuldeep Srivastava head of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional weather forecasting centre.

Most parts of north India are getting no respite from the icy winds and biting cold as the mercury continues its downward spiral. Maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at its second-lowest in 22 years on Tuesday, and the national capital saw the maximum temperature at 10 notches below the season's average at 12.2 degrees Celsius. In 1997, the maximum temperature was recorded at 11.3 degrees Celsius. As per weathermen, maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 14 and nine degrees Celsius today.

Other parts of north India have also witnessed a major drop in temperature. Night temperatures in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh continued to drop. In Himachal Pradesh, the weather remained dry and cold as Manali, Kufri, Keylong and Kalpa shivered at sub-zero temperatures. In Uttarakhand, the sky remained clear on Tuesday but the biting cold persisted. The day temperatures in Punjab and Haryana continued to hover a few notches below the normal limits on Tuesday, Met officials said.

With agency inputs

