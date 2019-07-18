Delhi weather: Rain brings much-needed relief as temperature dips in national capital

Delhi monsoon: The ongoing monsoon spell has provided much-need relief to the city residents. On Thursday morning, the city recorded 28 degree Celsius temperature, with light rain and humidity of 81 per cent. The Palam observatory recorded 58 mm of rainfall in the city on Wednesday. This has been the heaviest spell of the monsoon so far in the city, and overcast skies and sporadic rainfall have led to pleasant weather.

Delhi has recorded 77.6 mm rains from July 1 to July 17, which is 25 per cent less than the 30-year average of 103.2 mm, said an official of Safdarjung Observatory. Overall, the capital has received 88.8 mm precipitation against the long-term average of 168.7 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts -- a deficiency of 47 per cent, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

However, according to private weather forecaster Skymet, after July 19 the rain will once again start decreasing.

The chances of light rain in isolated pockets cannot be ruled out, it said. The dry weather will take over entire Delhi and NCR area once again by July 20, Skymet added.

