Delhi's COVID-19 patients in home isolation can now apply for oxygen online

The Delhi government has launched an online arrangement to supply oxygen to COVID-19 patients in home isolation. The header called 'Online Booking for Refilling of Oxygen Cylinders-Delhi Government-Corona Relief' mentioned on the homepage of the Delhi government's official website - delhi.gov.in - will go live on Thursday.

People in need of medical oxygen can apply on the website with valid Aadhaar card details, photo ID, a COVID positive report, and other documents such as a CT scan report if available, according to an order by the Delhi government.

The applicant will also be required to fill in the actual quantity of oxygen needed. Basis the stock and availability, the District Magistrate will issue a pass to the COVID patient, mentioning the time, date, and address of the oxygen dealer.

"The district magistrates shall ensure that adequate number of office personnel are assigned to scrutinise all incoming applications and issue e-passes quickly as time is of essence in such cases," the Delhi government order read.

"This may be accorded top priority. The DMs shall ensure that the dealers regularly get their cylinders refilled from the designated refilling plants," it added.

The order further stated that an arrangement of lump-sum allocation oxygen to be given thorough cylinders for non-COVID hospitals, ambulances, individuals, nursing homes, and SOS cylinders of COVID hospitals running on LMO (liquid medical oxygen) had already been made against re-fillers with each district being allocated a re-filler.

"However, reports are being received of long queues at cylinder refilling plants also leading to public safety and public health hazard issues," the order said.

It further noted that the online portal has been created "to streamline the entire system of distribution of the lump-sum allocation under the supervision of district magistrates and also in order to facilitate the public to access these cylinders with certainty."

The Delhi government has also decided to create a common pool of oxygen cylinders in every district for patients in home isolation as well as to address the emergency needs of the city's hospitals.

As many as 11 DTC bus depots, one in every district, will serve as the hub for storing medical oxygen. The depots will initially be stocked with 20 cylinders that can be exchanged for empty cylinders following approval from the concerned district magistrate, as per a transport department order.