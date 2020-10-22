Diwali bonanza for Railway employees! 11.58 lakh staff get bonus upto Rs 18,000

The Ministry of Railways said on Thursday that 11.58 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees have been granted bonus equivalent to 78 days of wage for FY 2019-20. The ministry said in a statement, "The Union Cabinet in its meeting held on 21.10.2020 accepted the proposal of the Ministry of Railways for payment of Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days' wages for the financial year 2019-2020 for all eligible non-gazetted Railway employees (excluding RPF/RPSF personnel)."

The ministry said that the financial implication of the 78 days of PLB to these employees has been estimated to be Rs 2,081.64 crore. As per the prescribed calculation, the PLB ceiling has been pegged at Rs 7,000 per month. The maximum amount payable per eligible railway employee is Rs 17,951 for 78 days.

The PLB covers all non-gazetted railway employees excluding RPF/RPSF personnel and they receive the payment every year before the festive season. "The decision of the Cabinet shall be implemented before the holidays for this year as well. For the year 2019-20 PLB equivalent to 78 days' wages will be paid which is expected to motivate the employees for working towards improving the performance of the Railways," said the ministry.

This payment will pertain to last year's performance -- 2019-20. The ministry lauded the hard work put in by these employees amid the pandemic. "A lot of hard work has been put in by Railways employees in movement of shramik specials, for movement of essential commodities including foodgrains, fertilisers, coal etc and completion of more than 200 vital maintenance projects during lock down period, which would boost safety and all round efficiency in railway operations," it said.

The ministry said that there have been major improvements in the freight side as well after the lockdown period. Freight speed has doubled and freight loading has increased by 14 per cent for October as against the same period last year.

"The acknowledgement of their work will enhance the sense of inclusiveness and belongingness in Railway families. It is expected to enhance the productivity levels further. It is also expected to help in consumer spending and boosting demand during the festive times," stated the ministry.

