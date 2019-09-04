DK Shivakumar's arrest: Violent protests in Karnataka; authorities shut schools, colleges

Senior Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar will be produced before a court on today, a day after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate over charges of money laundering. Shivakumar is the second prominent Congress leader to be arrested in recent days following the arrest of after former finance minister P Chidambaram by the Central Bureau of Investigation. The Congress-JS (S) coalition, which had recently wrested power to the BJP in the state, has alleged witch hunt and vendetta politics by the Modi government. Protests across several areas of Karnataka have rocked the state. Here are all major developments on DK Shivakumar's arrest.

Protests have broken out in many parts of Karnataka today. Several roads have been blocked by the Congress party workers in Ramanagara, Chennapattana and the adjoining areas where the bandh has been called by Shivakumar's supporters.

Considering the law and order situation in Karanataka, the Ramanagara district administration -- Shivakumar's assembly constituency, Kanakapura, falls under Ramanagara -- has declared a holiday in schools and colleges today.

Some incidents of stone-pelting on government buses were also reported at Kanakapura on Tuesday after the Congress leader's arrest.

Shivakumar, who is believed to be the Congress troubleshooter from the state, was arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after he appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning for the fourth time on Tuesday in Delhi.

Opposition leaders in the state have criticised the Centre for arresting the Congress leader. Former Karnataka CMs Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy accused the BJP of using central agencies to "oppress voices of dissent".

BJP leader and Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa has said the law will take its own course and that he would be happier than everyone if the former minister comes clear of the charges.

