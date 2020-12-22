Education Minister webinar today: CBSE schedule likely to be announced

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will address a webinar regarding CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams to interact with teachers across the country which will go live across social media platforms today at 4pm. In this live session, the Education Minister is expected to provide a primer on CBSE's mode of conducting the exams and schedule.

Apart from the Education Ministry's Facebook and Twitter pages, the education minister's live webinar will also be streamed on Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank's YouTube channel. Earlier, the live session was scheduled on December 17, 2020. The students and teachers can air their queries regarding syllabus, exams and other issues using the hashtag #EducationMinisterGoesLive on Twitter and Facebook. Queries about practical exams also did rounds on social media.

Many students have requested CBSE and the Education Minister to reduce the syllabus as a one-time measure due to COVID-19 pandemic but there is no official announcement regarding the same. When the Education Minister did a webinar on December 10, he stated that the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams slated for 2021 won't be cancelled. He added, "However, if the pandemic situation does not improve, then students would be given more time."

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams will be conducted in offline mode. The number of examination centres might also be increased to comply with social distancing norms.

