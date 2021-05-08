Election Results 2021: Congress Working Committee to meet on May 10 to discuss poll performance

The Congress Working Committee will meet on Monday to assess the party's losses in the state elections amid demands from leaders for serious introspection over its poor performance at the hustings, sources said. Polls were held in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The Congress has lost most elections since the last Lok Sabha polls and though it has managed to win in Tamil Nadu, it was with the support of its bigger ally and regional player DMK. The Congress lost in elections in Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Haryana in 2019 and in Delhi and Bihar in 2020.

It only won in Jharkhand along with its ally JMM. The Congress fared poorly and failed to wrest back power in Kerala and Assam and was nearly decimated in West Bengal. It also lost Puducherry.

The deliberations would help the Congress prepare ahead for the next round of assembly elections in crucial Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi while chairing a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party said the party's performance in the just-concluded assembly elections was very disappointing and party MPs must draw appropriate lessons from this setback in the spirit of humility and honesty.

"Most unfortunately, our own performance in all the states was very disappointing and if I may say, unexpectedly so," she said while concluding her speech at the meeting. "The CWC is meeting shortly to review the results but it goes without saying that we as a party collective must draw appropriate lessons from this setback in a spirit of humility and honesty," Mrs Gandhi said.

