Employment outlook brightens for blue-collar, junior roles: Teamlease

An employment outlook report says that hiring will get better in the months ahead, particularly for those at the blue-collar and junior levels. India's GDP growth is expected to translate into higher consumption and companies are preparing for expansion of their products and services in different regions of the country. This is leading to a demand for sales and marketing roles as well as the blue-collar workforce.
The biannual Employment Outlook Report (HY1-2018/19) by TeamLease Services, a staffing company, forecasts an increase of 4 per cent in the net employment outlook to 95 per cent for the April-September 2018 period versus 91 per cent in October-March 2017/18.
The report states that it surveys 695 small, medium and large companies across 16 sectors and in eight cities "to understand the hiring sentiments".
The net employment outlook increase also underlines the fact that companies have come to terms with GST, and is probably moving ahead, Rituparna Chakraborty, co-founder & executive vice president of TeamLease, said.
Here are some of the findings
