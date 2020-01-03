Explanation sought from Noida SSP for leaking confidential letter: UP DGP OP Singh

Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh said that an explanation was sought from Noida Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna on Friday for leaking his purported confidential letter to the state government. The DGP said that the SSP has been given 15 days to explain whether he had flouted service rules by leaking the missive.

At a press conference, Singh said that the Inspector General of Meerut Range has been asked to investigate the matter. The DGP did not comment on the contents of the leaked letter.

"We are looking into this whole matter, but this is an unauthorised communication by SSP. It's a violation of service rules. IG Meerut is looking into it," said DGP OP Singh.

Noida SSP Krishna had alleged corruption in the ranks of Uttar Pradesh Police. He also alleged serious charges of bribes for postings. The letter mentions that details of graft had emerged during the investigation of a case in which four people were arrested in Noida on August 23, 2019.

The Noida SSP had sent a report on some "very sensitive cases" related to corruption a month ago to the chief minister's office in Lucknow.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration had announced the booking of 128 members of three criminal gangs under the stringent UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986. It also initiated proceedings to attach their properties to stifle their funding.

The decision was taken on the basis of a report prepared by the Noida police and the accused included kingpins of gangs involved in contract killing, extortion and various contracts relating to private businesses in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Also read: Kota infant deaths toll rises to 103 in a month; JK Lon Hospital says no negligence by staff