Farmers' protest: 'Can't, won't repeal farm laws,' says govt to unions

The government and the farmer unions held the eighth round of talks as the farmers' protest carried on. The latest round of talks took place at the Vigyan Bhawan at 2pm on Friday. The previous talks between the two parties on January 4 remained inconclusive. The government told the farmer unions during the Friday talks that it can't and won't repeal the farm laws the farmers are protesting against.

The talks began with farmers demanding the repealing of the laws. Agriculture minister Narendra Tomar told the farmers that the farm laws have been created for the entire country and not just for specific states. He said that since farmers everywhere are supporting the laws they should end their agitation. The government then told the farmers that they can't and won't repeal the farm laws.

The Centre asked the farmers to move the Supreme Court. They said that if the laws are illegal then the government would repeal them. But if the apex court said that the laws are okay, then they must stop the agitation.

The farmers told the government that it would be a time consuming process. They continued to demand the repealing of the farm laws.

Earlier the farmer unions had said that they would intensify the protests if the government does not agree to their demands. The farmers are planning to launch a tractor rally on January 26 after the Republic Day parade concludes. On Thursday, the farmers took out tractor rallies from near Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders. They said this was just a rehearsal of the January 26 rally.

