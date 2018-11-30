Farmers from across India gather in Delhi to knock on Modi govt's door

Thousands of farmers hailing from states including Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, started converging in the capital yesterday for a two-day protest rally.

At about 11 am, the protestors began to pour out of the historic Ramlila Maidan - where a majority of them spent the night in tents - to proceed towards Parliament to air their grievances and voice their demands, including debt relief and better remunerative prices for their produce in the face of rising costs of agricultural inputs such as fertilisers and fuel.

However, with the police barring the last leg of the journey, around 35,000 protestors have now converged near Parliament Street Police station, where a stage has been set up for leaders and activist supporters.

Here are the top developments from the two-day rally that has been organised by the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC). The umbrella body of 207 organisations of farmers and agricultural workers on Wednesday claimed that it will be "one of the largest congregations of farmers" Delhi has seen in recent times.