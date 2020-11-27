Farmers Protest Live Updates: Delhi Police permits protest at Burari's Nirankari ground amid chaotic situation

Farmers protest news: The Delhi Police on Friday, November 27, used water cannons and tear gas shells to dispel the protesting farmers after they reached the Singhu border as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' march to protest against the central government's new farm laws. The police heightened deployment of security personnel and used myriad measures such as water cannons, tear gas shells and sand-laden trucks to disperse farmers and prevent them from entering Delhi. Following face-off with police at several places on Thursday, November 26, farmers continued their march, walking through the night and have reached Delhi border now. This has forced the Delhi Police to shut traffic movement at the Singhu and Tikri border. Meanwhile, Delhi Metro services from neighbouring cities will remain suspended on Friday as well.

Stay tuned to BusinessToday.In for all the latest updates on farmers' protest

2.45 pm: Delhi Police permits farmers to protest at Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari, New Delhi.

2.30 pm: The Delhi Police Commissioner has appealed to the farmers to maintain order and demonstrate peacefully.