Farmers Protest Live Updates: Delhi Police permits protest at Burari's Nirankari ground amid chaotic situation

Farmers Protest in Delhi Live News Updates: The police heightened deployment of security personnel and used myriad measures such as water cannons, tear gas shells and sand-laden trucks to disperse farmers and prevent them from entering Delhi

Farmers protest news: The Delhi Police on Friday, November 27, used water cannons and tear gas shells to dispel the protesting farmers after they reached the Singhu border as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' march to protest against the central government's new farm laws. The police heightened deployment of security personnel and used myriad measures such as water cannons, tear gas shells and sand-laden trucks to disperse farmers and prevent them from entering Delhi. Following face-off with police at several places on Thursday, November 26, farmers continued their march, walking through the night and have reached Delhi border now. This has forced the Delhi Police to shut traffic movement at the Singhu and Tikri border. Meanwhile, Delhi Metro services from neighbouring cities will remain suspended on Friday as well.

2.45 pm: Delhi Police permits farmers to protest at Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari, New Delhi.

2.30 pm: The Delhi Police Commissioner has appealed to the farmers to maintain order and demonstrate peacefully.

2.20 pm: Delhi Police grants permit to farmers to protest at Burari's Nirankari ground

The Delhi Police has reportedly granted approval to farmers to protest at Nirankari Samagam Ground in New Delhi's Burari.

2.10 pm: Farmer groups clash with police again

Police used tear gas to try to dispel protesting farmers as they take part in protests against Centre's farm laws, at the Singhu border, Delhi-Haryana border.

2.03 pm: Delhi govt allows farmers to cross Singhu border

Following a massive showdown at Delhi border, the Delhi government has allowed protesting farmers to cross Singhu border. Delhi Police will escort protesters.

1.55 pm: Haryana CM appeals to farmers to talk to Centre

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has urged protesting farmers to push for a dialogue with the central government adding that the Centre is always ready to talk and that the dialogue is the only way forward.

1.49 pm: Protesting farmers use tractor to remove truck barricade: Watch video

Farmers use a tractor to remove a truck which was placed as a barricade to prevent them from entering Delhi, at Tikri border near Delhi-Bahadurgarh highways.

1.43 pm: Farmers protest: Visuals from Delhi-Haryana border

Protesting farmers refuse to move back.

1.37 pm: Delhi govt denies permit to police to use stadiums as jails

The Arvind Kejriwal government has denied permit to Delhi Police to use the nine stadiums as temporary jails in the city because of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, the government sources said.

1.30 pm: Delhi Police issues traffic alert

Delhi Police has said that the traffic will be obstructed in the carriageway from Gurugram towards Dhaula Kuan because of checking by local cops near Dhaula Kuan Police chowki.

1.25 pm: Police use tear gas, water cannons at Shambhu border

Police use water cannons and tear gas shells to dispel protesting farmers at Shambu border, near Ambala.

1.20 pm: Mansa farmer passes away in road accident: AIKSCC

A farmer from Mansa, Punjab, who was coming to Delhi as part of Dilli Chalo protest, dies in an accident in Haryana, All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee said on Friday, November 27.

1.15 pm: Punjab CM Amarindar Singh appeals to Centre to initiate talks with farmers "immediately"

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has appealed to the central government to immediately initiate talks with farmer unions to defuse the tense situation at the Delhi borders.

1.10 pm: Farmers head towards Delhi from Sirsa

Farmer groups, comprising women, march towards Delhi while raising slogans on the main highway in Sirsa.

1.04 pm: Farmers protest: Visuals from Shambhu border

As farmers from Punjab wait at Shambhu border between Punjab and Haryana, near Ambala, to cross into Haryana. Police has deployed security, barriers, and water cannon vehicles at the border.

12.55 pm: Farmers jump barricades in Sirsa

Protesting farmers have jumped barricades in Sirsa but said that their protest will be peaceful adding that they are going to Delhi for their rights.

12.45 pm: Traffic jam at Yamuna Expressway

Traffic jam at Yamuna Expressway as protesting farmers block road.

