Farmers' protest: No headway amid talks; govt, farmers refuse to budge

There have been no headway in the latest and seventh round of talks between protesting farmers and the government. Farmer representatives refused to budge from their demand of repealing the new farm laws. The government also refused to budge from its stance. The government refused to repeal the three farm laws and asked the union leaders to point out what they considered objectionable.

"No outcome on repeal or MSP in today's meeting. Meeting ended for today. The farmers at the meeting only spoke about withdrawal of the farm laws and the government said they will consult further and get back. The next meeting will take place on January 8," sources told India Today.

The government is being represented by Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal and Som Prakash. They told the farmers that the government is ready to review any clause the farmers do not agree with. Tomar said that these laws are beneficial to the farmers. Tomar said that laws have been brought through parliament and the government is ready to amend the laws and incorporate the suggestions of farmers.

"We wanted farmer unions to discuss the three farm laws clause-wise. However, we were unable to reach a consensus as farmer union remained adamant on the repeal of the farm laws laws. We are hopeful that we can find a solution in the next meeting on January 8," said Tomar.

The government also said that they first wanted to discuss the proposal on minimum support price (MSP) but the farmers did not agree. Following this they all headed to a snack break. Both the sides, unlike last time, did not share lunch brought by the farmers.

"The minister wanted us to discuss the law point-wise. We rejected it and said that there is no point in discussing the laws because we want a complete rollback of the laws. Government intends to take us towards amendments but we will not accept it," said Yudhvir Singh of Bhartiya Kisan Union.

Meanwhile, farmers unions have said that if both the sides do not end up agreeing then thousands of farmers will drive to Delhi with their tractors on Republic Day. They said they will hold a tractor parade once the January 26 parade is over.

