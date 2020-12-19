Farmers to pay tribute to deceased protesters on December 20

All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), the CPI-M organisation, announced on Saturday that December 20th (2020) will be observed as 'Farmer Martyrs Homage Day' in the memory of farmers who have died since the agitation began on December 20.

Upping the ante further against the Centre, AIKS blamed Modi government for these deaths, while adding that the farmers' struggle will continue.

"All the AIKS units across the country along with the constituent Kisan organizations of the AIKSCC and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha will observe 20th December 2020 as the farmer martyrs Homage Day with massive participation," the organisation said in a statement issued by it.

Also Read: Farmers protest resulting in losses of Rs 3,500 crore everyday: ASSOCHAM

AIKS further mentioned that "as per the records so far 33 farmers who had been participating in the struggle have died since 26th November 2020 due to accidents, illness and hostile weather conditions in the intensifying winter in Delhi."

AIKS is one of the constituent organisations of the farmers' coalition that is carrying out protests in the national capital region of Delhi against the central government's recent farm bills.

The tributes will be paid from 11 am to 1 pm in all houses across the country's villages, the organisation stated adding that the "supreme sacrifices of these farmer fighters will not go in vain."

"The farmers and all sections of the people will pay homage from 11 am to 1 pm on 20th December, 2020, by organising condolence meetings, human chain and garlanding the photos of the departed fighters in more than one lakh villages across the country," the statement said.

Also Read: Indian farmers to step up protests, reject tweaks on new farm laws

Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government, AIKS further noted that it "strongly condemns the cold-blooded mindset of the Prime Minister and the cabinet members" for not being ready to settle the "unprecedented massive struggle of the farmers in the intensifying cold weather" in Delhi and across the country by conceding to the farmers' demand to repeal the three farm acts and the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020, ensure legal measures to provide MSP at one and half times the entire cost of production, and guarantee procurement at MSP rate.

AIKS further stated that the farmers' struggle will continue and become "wide and deep in the days to come" despite the efforts by PM Modi to "misguide the public with superficial, pro-corporate arguments and even falsehood."

"The memory of these martyrs will ignite more intensified struggles in the days to come till the genuine demands of the farmer's movement are met with," the organisation noted.