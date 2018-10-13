FICCI survey sees mixed trend in manufacturing

Industry body FICCI's latest quarterly survey on the manufacturing sector has mixed news. While the industry is hoping for higher production, capacity utilisation remains average, exports haven't gained much despite the rupee's depreciation while hiring remains weak.

The quarterly survey assessed the sentiments of manufacturers for the September quarter of 2018 across twelve sectors - automotive, capital goods, cement and ceramics, chemicals, fertilizers and pharmaceuticals, electronics & electricals, food products, leather and footwear, medical devices and technologies, metal & metal products, paper products, textiles machinery and textiles.

Here are four key findings: