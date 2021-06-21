FinMin officials to take up glitches in new I-T portal with Infosys

The officials of Finance Ministry will take up the technical issues being faced on the new income tax e-filing portal during a meeting with Infosys, the vendor which provided the IT solution, on Tuesday.

Users complained about issues being faced by them on the e-filing portal 2.0 which was launched on June 7. Several stakeholders have submitted written inputs highlighting the issues facing the portal as well as areas that need to be fixed.

During its annual general meeting on Saturday, Infosys had said it was deeply concerned with the inconvenience caused by the technical glitches in the portal, and that it was working to resolve all the issues at the earliest.

"Infosys is working to resolve the concerns in the new income tax e-filing portal. For the last week, several of the technology glitches, which impacted the performance and stability, have been addressed. And as a result, we have observed lakhs of unique daily users in the portal," Infosys Chief Operating Officer Pravin Rao said while addressing questions from shareholders.

He said nearly 1 lakh returns had been filed on the new portal.

Also read: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala says bull run to continue despite inflation, Covid-19 effect

However, responding to Finance Ministry's invitation for comments on the new portal, stakeholders highlighted continued glitches such as inability to view past e-filed returns, longer loading time of the web page, weak user interface and inability to view old demand, grievances and intimation orders.

The highlighted issues will also be taken up during the meeting, which would also be attended by members from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), auditors and consultants.

Tax consultants have submitted their representations pertaining to technical and performance issues, including missing data and modules which are not working.

Some consultants have also suggested that the old e-filing portal should remain active till the time the new portal stabilises and in the meantime, beta testing be carried out to resolve the issues faced by users.

On June 8, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had taken to Twitter to ask Infosys and its chairman Nandan Nilekani to fix the technical glitches on the portal. Responding to her tweet, Nilekani said Infosys was working to address the issues and it expected the system to stabilise in a week.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: 'Pure plumbing failure': Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee describes India's COVID-19 lockdown