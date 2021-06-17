FIR lodged against Baba Ramdev in Chhattisgarh over allopathy remarks

An First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Patanjali co-founder Baba Ramdev in Raipur, Chhattisgarh for allegedly spreading "false" information regarding medicines used by the medical fraternity for COVID-19 treatment, according to police officials.

The case was filed against Ramdev on Wednesday night. It is based on a complaint lodged by the Chhattisgarh's unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), according to Raipur's Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Yadav.

"Ramdev has been booked under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and others of the IPC and provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005," Yadav said, according to PTI. He further added that investigation in the case is currency underway.

The individuals who had earlier filed the complaint against Ramdev include Chairman of Hospital Board IMA (CG) Dr Rakesh Gupta, IMA's Raipur President and Vikas Agrawal.

The complaint registered against Ramdev stated that for the past one year, the yoga guru has been allegedly spreading false information against medicines being used by the medical fraternity, the government, ICMR, and other frontline organisations in COVID-19 treatment.

The complaint states that there are various videos of Ramdev on social media in which he has made misleading remarks. "At a time when doctors, paramedical staff and all branches of government and administration have been together battling COVID-19, Ramdev has been allegedly misleading people about established and approved treatment methods," the complaint said.

"During the investigation of the complaint, it was found that his statements amount to violation of the notification of the Chhattisgarh government dated March 13 last year," an official told the news agency.

The state government notification in question had noted that no person, organisation or institution will use any print or electronic media for information regarding COVID-19 without prior permission of the state's Health Department. Chhattisgarh government had issued this notification in order to curb rumours and misinformation about COVID-19.

