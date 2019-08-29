Fit India Movement launch Live Updates: Healthy India is my goal, says PM Modi; calls for control on lifestyle

Fit India Movement launch Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday launched a nation-wide Fit India Movement on National Sports Day. Stressing on the need to be fit, PM Modi said that a healthy India is his goal and called for a strict control on people's lifestyles. He also emphsasised on the importance of fitness, especially in the times we live in and added that people must change their mindsets when it comes to physical fitness. The inaugural event was held at Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex in New Delhi, where the PM administered a fitness pledge to the people of the country. Fit India Movement is aimed at encouraging people to give priority to sports and fitness in their day-to-day lives.

In his call to celebrate National Sports Day on August 29 with enthusiasm, PM Modi, during his Mann Ki Baat address on August 25, urged people to visit iconic places and travel places related to nature and wildlife.

11.43 am: The aim of Fit India Movement:

Fit India Movement is a nation-wide campaign that aims at encouraging people to include physical activity and sports in their everyday lives. The University Grants Commission has directed the universities across the country to prepare for the Fit India Movement. A 28-member committee comprising government officials, members of Indian Olympic Association (IOA), national sports federations, private bodies and fitness promoters was also constituted to advise the government on the Fit India Movement. The committee under the chairmanship of sports minister Kiren Rijiju, has 12 members from the government, including secretaries of Sports, Secondary Education, Ayush, Youth Affairs, among others.

11.32 am: The way to make India a great nation is only possible through a healthy person, healthy family and healthy society: PM Modi at the launch of Fit India Movement.

11.20 am: Healthy India is my goal: PM Modi

11.20 am: Make Fit India Movement a part of your life: PM Modi

11.19 am: We must encourage and inspire people to be fit: PM Modi

11.18 am: State govts should also support Fit India Movement: PM Modi

11.17 am: Courage is interlinked with fitness: PM Modi

11.16 am: It's not only government's responsibility to embrace fitness: PM Modi

11.14 am: On this day a great sportsperson was born, Major Dhyan Chand. He amazed the world with his his fitness, stamina, and hockey stick: PM Modi

11.13 am: If body is fit then mind is fit: PM Modi

11.12 am: All successful people focus on their fitness: PM Modi

11.12 am: Only through hard work can be achieve fitness: PM Modi

11.11 am: Fitness is not simply a style statement: PM Modi

11.10 am: We must all resolve to be fit: PM Modi

11.06 am: Many nations have set specific fitness goals: PM Modi

11.04 am: Small change in lifestyle can bring massive benefits: PM Modi

11.03 am: Diabetes is a common problem rising in today's date: PM Modi

10.59 am: Though we haqve the facilities, many still ignore fitness: PM Modi

10.58 am: Talking about diet has become fashtionable: PM Modi

10.57 am: Technology and development reduced physical activities: PM Modi

10.56 am: Fitness is essential in the times we live in: PM Modi

10.55 am: We must change mindsets when it comes to fitness: PM Modi

10.54 am: Importance of fitness is there in our scriptures: PM Modi

10.53 am: Fitness is a necessity for a healthy lifestyle: PM Modi

10.52 am : We have improved sports infrastructure in our country: PM Modi

10.51 am: We should all embrace sports: PM Modi.

10.50 am: We should make fitness our mantra, our life: PM Modi.

10.40 am: Former India opener Gautam Gambhir in attendance at Fit India Movement launch in Delhi.

10.37 am: PM Modi to launch Fit India Movement across Country.

10.34 am: Minister of State (Independent Charge) Youth Affairs & Sports, Kiran Rijiju present at Fit India Movement launch in Delhi.

10.31 am: Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty present at Fit India Movement launch in Delhi.

10.30 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi present at the launch of #FitIndiaMovement at Indira Gandhi Stadium, on the occasion of #NationalSportsDay.