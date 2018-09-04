One dead, 19 injured as 40-year-old Kolkata bridge collapses

Over two years after an under-construction flyover collapsed in Kolkata, the tragedy has once again struck West Bengal's capital city. A portion of the busy Majerhat bridge on Diamond Harbour Road collapsed in the afternoon, leaving one dead and 19 others injured.

The sudden collapse of 40-year-old bridge damaged a few cars, minibus and some two-wheelers. A huge section of the bridge came down during peak traffic hours on Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier while interacting with media persons, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that there were no reports of deaths but later one person was found dead while 19 others were reported injured. Total six people were taken to hospital, Firhad Hakim, a West Bengal government minister, said.

"All on bridge have been rescued. The only concern is the situation of the small colony near bridge wear some local lived in huts. There is a possibility of damage there. We are concerned," CM Mamata Banerjee said.

An eyewitness reported hearing loud noises at the time of the bridge collapse. "The electricity was cut after the collapse... we don't know how many people are trapped under the bridge," the eyewitness said. Circular Railway services were affected after the collapse of a section of a bridge, an Eastern Railway spokesperson said.

EMU local train services were suspended from 4.45 pm owing to the collapse of a portion of the bridge, the official said. However, train services in the Sealdah-Budge Budge section, which also passes under the bridge, was not affected, he said. The DCP traffic Kolkata has said that several routes leading to the collapse site has been temporarily shut and traffic has been diverted.