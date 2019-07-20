Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit passes away at 81, last rites on Sunday

Former Delhi Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Shiela Dikshit passed away at a hospital in the national capital on Saturday. She was 81 years old. She was suffering from a heart ailment for a long time. Dikshit was admitted to Escorts Fortis hospital in Delhi on Saturday morning. Dr Ashok Seth, Director, Escorts Fortis, told ANI that Sheila Dikshit suffered a cardiac arrest at 3:15 pm. She was put on ventilator and at 3:55 pm she passed away peacefully.

Her mortal remains were brought back to her residence later in the evening. The last rites will be performed on Sunday.

Dikshit served at the Chief Minister of Delhi for a period of 15 years from 1998 to 2013. Presently, she was holding the office of Delhi Congress president. She even contested in the 2019 Lok Sabha election against BJP's Manoj Tiwari from the North-East Delhi parliamentary seat.

"We regret to hear of the passing of Smt Sheila Dikshit. Lifelong congresswoman and as three time CM of Delhi she transformed the face of Delhi. Our condolences to her family and friends. Hope they find strength in this time of grief," Congress said in a tweet.