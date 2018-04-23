Four more states, Puducherry to rollout intra-state e-Way bill from April 25

The government has decided to rollout the e-Way bill for intra-state movements of goods in four more states and a union territory from April 25, taking the total number of states implementing the intra-state e-Way bill to 17. Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Meghalaya, and Puducherry will initiate the intra-state rollout from Wednesday. Concerned over the system collapsing like it happened when the e-Way bill was introduced on February 1, the centre had decided to rollout the e-Way bill in a phased manner.

"Four more states - Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Meghalaya - and Union Territory of Puducherry will roll out intra-state eway bill from April 25," GSTN (Goods and Services Tax Network) CEO Prakash Kumar told PTI in an interview.

The government launched the electronic way (e-Way) bill system for inter-state movement of goods having value over Rs 50,000 from April 1, the intra (or within the state) service was launched from April 15.

Karnataka was first state to implement both services on the same day on April 1. In the first phase, the states that implemented the e-way bill system for the intra-state movement of goods were Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh. Thereafter, six more states - Bihar, Jharkhand, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Tripura - launched the service from April 20.

1.8 CRORE E-BILLS GENERATE SO FAR

Total 1.84 crore e-bills have been generated ever since the e-Way bill was launched on April 1 (inter-state) and April 15 (intra-state) till April 22. Talking about time during which maximum bills are generated, Kumar told PTI that around one-third of the total bills released during the day are generated between 4-7pm. The maximum number of e-Way bills (both inter-state as well as intra-state) generated was 12 lakh on April 21, he said.

He said the system is capable for generating a lot more bills, about 75 lakh a day, and that the portal was working "smoothly".

The government has said that all the states would have the system in place by June 1. A total of 11,18,292 taxpayers and over 20,057 transporters have registered themselves on the e-Way bill portal.

E-WAY BILL, WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

The e-Way bill is necessary for the movement of goods of value more than Rs 50,000. The idea behind the e-Way bill is to stop evasion of tax, which will boost collection and in turn help the economy. Besides, the bill ensures goods being transported comply with the GST law and can track movement of goods.

The e-Way bill is an electronic document generated on the GST portal evidencing movement of goods. The details to be furnished while generating the e-Way bill include the GSTIN of recipient, place of delivery, invoice or challan number and date, value of goods, HSN code, transport document number (Goods Receipt Number or Railway Receipt Number or Airway Bill Number or Bill of Lading Number), and reasons for transportation and transporter details (vehicle number). Trade people and transporters in these states can now get registration done on e-Way bill portal - ewaybillgst.gov.in.