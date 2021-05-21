Fuel rates hiked for 13th time in May; petrol touches Rs 104.01 per litre in Rajasthan's Ganganagar

Fuel prices continue to increase the common man's burden as petrol rates rise by 19 paise while diesel rates are up by 29 paise after the thirteenth hike in May.

One needs to shell out Rs 93.04 for a litre of petrol in Delhi whereas diesel sells at Rs 83.80 per litre in the national capital. Petrol sells for Rs 99.32 per litre whereas diesel went up to Rs 91.01 per litre in India's financial capital Mumbai.

You need to pay Rs 94.71 for a litre of petrol in Chennai whereas in Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 93.11 per litre. Diesel sells for Rs 88.62 per litre in Chennai and Rs 86.64 per litre in Kolkata.



Petrol and diesel rates are decided by the oil marketing companies (OMCs) like IOCL, BPCL and HPCL on the basis of international oil prices and foreign exchange rate. Global oil prices plummeted 2 per cent as Europe said progress was made towards a deal to lift sanctions on Iran which could raise crude oil supply.

Brent crude fell $1.54 or 2.3 per cent to $65.12 per barrel whereas West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell $1.38 or 2.2 per cent to $61.98 per barrel, Reuters reported.

Places where petrol prices have crossed Rs 100

Petrol rates have already breached the Rs 100-mark in several parts of Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Petrol prices reached Rs 104.01 per litre in Rajasthan's Ganganagar, Rs 103.36 per litre in Hanumangarh and Rs 102.12 per litre in Bikaner.

One needs to shell out Rs 101.33 per litre in Churu, Rs 101.30 in Sirohi, Rs 101.22 per litre in Dungarpur, Rs 101.18 per litre in Barmer as well as Jhunjhunu, Rs 101.12 per litre in Sawai Madhopur and Rs 101.01 per litre in Nagaur.

A litre of petrol costs Rs 103.68 in Madhya Pradesh's Annupur, Rs 103.40 in Shahdol, Rs 103. 28 in Balaghat, Rs 103.08 in Satna, Rs 103.02 in Chhindwara and Rs 103 in Panna.

One needs to shell out Rs 102.98 per litre of petrol in Madhya Pradesh's Harda, Rs 102.88 per litre of petrol in Alirajpur,Rs 102.86 per litre of petrol in Burhanpur and Rs 102.65 per litre of petrol in Umaria.

Petrol prices crossed Rs 100-mark in Amravati (Rs 100.81 per litre), Aurangabad (Rs 100.62 per litre), Beed (Rs 100.38 per litre), Buldhana (Rs 100.95 per litre), Gondia (Rs 100.63 per litre), Hingoli (Rs 100.33 per litre), Jalgaon (Rs 100.54 per litre), Jalna (Rs 100.49 per litre), Latur (Rs 100.40 per litre), Nandurbar (Rs 100.09 per litre) and Ratnagiri (Rs 100.73 per litre) areas of Maharashtra.

