25,000 migrants in 116 districts to benefit from Rs 50,000 crore Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced that Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan will provide immediate job opportunities to migrant workers who have returned to their hometowns amid coronavirus crisis. The public work scheme worth Rs 50,000 crore will be taken up in 116 districts in 6 states, accounting for nearly 67 lakh migrant workers, said FM Sitharaman.

Addressing media ahead of launch of 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 20, the FM said that the scheme will be run on a mission mode for 125 days, focused on 25 different types of works to provide jobs to the migrant workers. The government has mapped the skill sets of migrants who have travelled back to their homes, she said.

"25,000 workers in each district in these 116 districts have been identified to be given employment under the scheme," said Sitharaman.

The FM said that the first priority of PM Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan is to provide immediate relief to migrant workers who have gone home. The government schemes like Jal Jeevan Mission, Gram Sadak Yojna etc will need people and job opportunities will be created through these projects, she added.

Also Read: PM Modi to launch Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan on June 20; to focus on rural livelihood

The Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, which aims to boost rural livelihood opportunities, would be launched by PM Modi at 11 am on June 20 through video conferencing in the presence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The Abhiyaan would be launched from Village Telihar of Khagaria district.

The scheme that would start from Bihar and encompass six states will help in job opportunities for rural citizens and returnee migrants. Apart from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha would benefit from this scheme.

A total of 116 districts across the six states with more than 25,000 returnee migrants have been chosen for this campaign. These districts include 27 'aspirational' districts too.

The campaign would be a coordinated effort between 12 ministries and departments including Road Transport & Highways, Rural Development, Petroleum & Natural Gas, Railways, Telecom, Agriculture, New & Renewable Energy, Border Roads, Drinking Water & Sanitation, the government said.