Get ready to face these actions if you don't link your Aadhaar with PAN card by March 31

Less than a week is left for you to link Aadhaar card with your PAN (permanent account number) card. The last date for linking Aadhaar with a PAN card is March 31. If you don't link it by the deadline then your PAN will become invalid. Moreover, you will have to pay up to Rs 1,000 as penalty. As per the Finance Bill, 2021, the Centre has introduced an amendment under which a person will be liable to pay a late fee of up to Rs 1,000 in case he/she does not link PAN card with Aadhaar card.

Rs 1,000 penalty will be in addition to other consequences the person will face if PAN becomes inoperative.

As per Section 139AA, it is mandatory for every person to quote the Aadhaar number in their income tax return and the application for the allotment of PAN, provided they are eligible for Aadhaar. Every person who has been allotted PAN as of 1 July 1, 2017 and who is eligible to obtain Aadhaar number is required to link his PAN to Aadhaar.

In the past, the government has given several extensions to link PAN with Aadhaar Card. However, it is unlikely that there will be any more extensions. Henceforth, here are simple steps to link your Aadhaar with your PAN card:

Link Aadhaar card to PAN card using the income tax department's website:

1. Visit the I-T department's official website--incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

2. Go to 'Link Aadhaar' section mentioned on the left side of the portal.

3. Here, fill in your PAN number, Aadhaar number, name and the CAPTCHA.

4.Click on the 'Link Aadhaar' option.

5. The I-T department will validate your details, thereafter your PAN- Aadhaar linking will be completed.

Link Aadhaar card to PAN card via SMS

From your registered mobile number type UIDPAN, PAN and Aadhaar number and send them to 567678 or 56161. For example, Type UIDPAN (12-digit Aadhaar number), SPACE (10-digit PAN), and send it to 567678 or 56161.

Link Aadhaar card with PAN manually

In order to link the documents manually, visit a service centre for your PAN card and fill the 'Annexure-I' form. Attach the form with a copy of the PAN and Aadhaar cards. With this method, an individual will have to pay a prescribed fee, unlike the online linking which is free.

What will happen if you don't link your Aadhaar card with PAN card?

If you don't link Aadhaar card with your PAN card before March 31, your PAN card will become inoperative. You will not be able to file income tax with an invalid PAN and may face higher penalty for non-compliance. Additionally, a person who does not furnish a PAN or gives details of inoperative PAN will have to pay higher TDS or TCS, according to tax experts.

