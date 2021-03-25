Business Today
Loading...

Mandatory audit trail of companies' accounts to curb backdate entries

Going forward, from April 1, every company that uses an accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts will have to mandatorily ensure creating  an edit  log  of  each  change  made in  books  of  account  along  with  the  date  when  such  changes  were  made

Ashutosh Kumar | March 25, 2021 | Updated 12:47 IST
Mandatory audit trail of companies' accounts to curb backdate entries

The ministry of corporate affairs has issued a notification making it mandatory for the companies to record audit trail of each and every financial transaction done on their accounting software.

Going forward, from April 1, every company that uses an accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts will have to mandatorily ensure creating  an edit  log  of  each  change  made in  books  of  account  along  with  the  date  when  such  changes  were  made.  

They will also have to ensure that the audit trail cannot be disabled. The notification was issued by the ministry of corporate affairs late yesterday evening.

Experts say the move will help curb back-dating of transactions.

CA Rajat Mohan, partner, AMRG and Associates said, "It is now the responsibility of companies to ensure that the audit trail is practically invincible, and the same cannot be disabled."

"This change will disincentivise the backdating of entries in books of accounts and ensure that the corporate sector maintains books of accounts in true and correct manner," Mohan added.

Also read: Govt tells companies to use software to record audit trail of each transaction

Also read: NBFCs want Centre to compensate for losses due to loan moratorium: FIDC

Also read: Sebi orders attachment of former Yes Bank boss Rana Kapoor's bank accounts, assets

  • Print
  • COMMENT
Tags: ministry of corporate affairs | companies accounts | companies audit software | companies audit report | back-dating of transactions
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close