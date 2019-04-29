Goa Board Class 12th Result to be declared tomorrow; check Goa HSSC results at gbshse.gov.in

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will announce class 12th result or GBSHSE 12th Result 2019 on Tuesday, April 30. The Goa 12th class result is expected to come out around 11 a.m. tomorrow.

Students who have appeared for the Goa class 12th board exam can check their result on GBSHCE's official website gbshse.gov.in.

Other websites where students can check Goa class 12th board results are:

KnowYourResult.com

Goa12.KnowYourResult.com

indiaresults.com

examresults.net/goa

schools9.com

results.amarujala.com

Apart from websites, students can also check results via SMS:

All the candidates can get the Goa 12th HSSC Results 2019 through SMS service available on mobile phones.

Type 'RESULTGOA12ROLLNO' and send it to 56263.

How to check result from gbshse.gov.in website:

Go to the homepage of the official website.

Click on 'GBSHSE 12th Result 2019, Goa Class 12 Result 2019'

Click on the tab 'GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12th Results 2019'

Enter your credentials and click on submit

Result will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take print out for future references

The GBSHSE has the power to control, manage, and direct school education in Goa. The board was established on May 27, 1975 under 'The Goa, Daman and Diu Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board Act, 1975'.