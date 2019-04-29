Goa Board Class 12th Result to be declared tomorrow; check Goa HSSC results at gbshse.gov.in

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will announce class 12th result or GBSHSE 12th Result 2019 on Tuesday, April 30. The Goa 12th class result is expected to come out around 11 a.m. tomorrow.
Students who have appeared for the Goa class 12th board exam can check their result on GBSHCE's official website gbshse.gov.in.
Other websites where students can check Goa class 12th board results are:
KnowYourResult.com
Goa12.KnowYourResult.com
indiaresults.com
examresults.net/goa
schools9.com
results.amarujala.com
Apart from websites, students can also check results via SMS:
All the candidates can get the Goa 12th HSSC Results 2019 through SMS service available on mobile phones.
Type 'RESULTGOA12ROLLNO' and send it to 56263.
How to check result from gbshse.gov.in website:
