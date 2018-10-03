Going to the police gets easy! Soon, you can file online FIR

Approaching the police to file complaints has now become easier as the Centre looks to launch "citizen-centric portals" for all states. There are seven crimes that citizens can file complaints for along with other services and get FIRs registered through this portal. A Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) official said, "The state citizen-centric portals are ready to be launched in all states and Union Territories (UTs) soon."

The idea behind this portal is 'SMART' policing initiative of the MHA to provide services to citizens and aid efficient police investigations. Along with FIRs for the seven crimes the portal will allow users person and address verification of employees including domestic helps and drivers, tenants, and nurses. Citizens can also ask for permission to host public events, report lost and found articles and vehicle theft. These services will be available across all states and union territories.

The portal aims to turn criminal investigations into a "citizen-friendly" affair. The MHA official said that the citizens' reports and requests will be forwarded to state and union territories police without losing any time for follow-up action.

However, to protect the privacy of individuals and for national security reasons, the crime data and reports can be searched only by authorised police officers. The citizens who seek criminal antecedent verification services will be provided responses through e-mail, another official said.

The Prime Minister had advocated the concept of SMART policing in the country while addressing an annual conference of police chiefs of all the states in 2014 in Guwahati. PM Modi had said that he wanted a police force that took care of the country's law and order in an efficient manner.

"By 'SMART' policing, I mean S for strict but sensitive, M for modern and mobile, A for alert and accountable, R for reliable and responsive and T for techno-savvy and trained," he said.

(With PTI inputs; edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)