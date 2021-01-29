Oops! Economy grew even slower at 4% in FY20

The Indian economy grew by 4 per cent in the financial year 2019-2020, at a slower pace than projected earlier, according to the first revised estimates released by the government on Friday. The provisional estimates, released in May 2020, pegged FY20 growth at 4.2 per cent.

The government has also revised downward GDP growth estimates for 2018-19 (FY19) to 6.5 per cent from the earlier estimate of 6.1 per cent. This is the second revised estimate for this year.

For FY18, GDP growth has been revised upward to 7 per cent as compared to 6.8 per cent pegged earlier. This was third revised estimates for the financial year 2017-18 (with Base Year 2011-12) as per the revision policy.

The National Statistical Office (NSO) on Friday released the first revised estimates of national income, consumption expenditure, savings and capital formation for the financial year 2019-20 along with second revised estimates for the financial year 2018-19 and third revised estimates for the financial year 2017-18 (with Base Year 2011-12) as per the revision policy.