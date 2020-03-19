Govt postpones CBSE exams, JEE Mains till April amidst coronavirus outbreak

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has ordered the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to postpone all exams till March 31 as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus outbreak. JEE Mains, which is given by lakhs of engineering aspirants every year, will get postponed to a later date after March 31.

The communication says other educational institutes and examinations boards such as the UGC, AICTE, NTA, NIOS, and NCTE will postpone all examinations to April. "While maintenance of academic calendar and exam schedule is important, equally important is the safety and security of students, who are appearing in various examinations and also of their teachers and parents," wrote HRD Secretary Amit Khare in an official communication addressed to these educational institutes.

The communication also said that all ongoing examinations might be rescheduled to after March 31. These examinations would include CBSE, NIOS and also all university examinations. As per the communication, evaluation work is also rescheduled to after March 31.

The directive laid particular emphasis on the JEE Mains examination. "Since JEE mains may require travel by examinees to different towns and the dates may clash with rescheduled CBSE and other board exams, therefore, JEE mains should be rescheduled and new date of JEE mains will be announced on 31st March after reassessment of situation," it said.

The MHRD has also asked all teachers and educational institutions to maintain effective communication with students and to try to resolve any queries that come from the students. The MHRD has emphasised that the students and their parents should not panic.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India currently stands at 169. Three people have already died because of the coronavirus. Across the world, around 2,19,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed. Over 8,8900 lives have already been lost due to the deadly virus.

